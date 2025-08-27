China-Afghan oil deal ends amid charges of hostage-taking and contract breach
The recent collapse of a high-profile Chinese oil deal in Afghanistan sheds light on the often opaque relationship between Beijing and the Taliban.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The recent collapse of a high-profile Chinese oil deal in Afghanistan sheds light on the often opaque relationship between Beijing and the Taliban.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.