Director Bing Liu on his new movie 'Preparation for the Next Life'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 5, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT

The film “Preparation for the Next Life” follows the story of Aishe, an immigrant without legal status in New York. Aishe is from a Muslim Turkic minority ethnic group in China, the Uyghur people, and meets Skinner, a white American soldier. The movie charts the story of their relationship and the challenges they both face in their day-to-day lives.

The movie’s director, Bing Liu, joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

