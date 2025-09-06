Key officials in the Trump administration hold multiple positions. Here's a closer look
President Trump has been awarding trusted aides with more than one job. But how does this affect the function of those positions?
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump has been awarding trusted aides with more than one job. But how does this affect the function of those positions?
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.