People don't talk about nature as much anymore. Why is that a problem?

Published September 10, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT
A mushroom from the genus Pholiota grows in moss on a dead tree spotted during a biodiversity survey near Port Angeles, Washington, on October 17, 2024. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)
A mushroom from the genus Pholiota grows in moss on a dead tree spotted during a biodiversity survey near Port Angeles, Washington, on October 17, 2024. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

A recent study found that words related to the natural world, such as ‘river,’ ‘moss,’ and ‘blossom,’ have dramatically declined in English-language books over the last 200 years.

It’s not just a quirk of how we talk these days — it reflects a loss of connection with the surrounding environment, which experts say is at the root of the environmental crises we face today.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Kate Yoder, senior staff writer at Grist, about the factors driving nature from our minds.

