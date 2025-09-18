© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call 208-426-1190 to donate or click here.
Donate Today

Facing Trump's pressure, the Federal Reserve cuts rates for the first time this year

By Scott Horsley,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:06 AM MDT

The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time this year, but President Trump is demanding bigger rate cuts.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate