Facing Trump's pressure, the Federal Reserve cuts rates for the first time this year
The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time this year, but President Trump is demanding bigger rate cuts.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate for the first time this year, but President Trump is demanding bigger rate cuts.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.