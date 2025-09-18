© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call 208-426-1190 to donate or click here.
Donate Today

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:07 AM MDT

An advisory committee meets Thursday to recommend vaccine policies, the Fed lowers interest rates for the first time this year, ABC takes Jimmy Kimmel off air for comments on Charlie Kirk's killing.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate