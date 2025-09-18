© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call 208-426-1190 to donate or click here.
Donate Today

What effect will the Fed's interest rates cut have and what could happen next

By Leila Fadel
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:06 AM MDT

NPR talks with Stacey Vanek Smith, a reporter at Bloomberg, about the effect the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate