What effect will the Fed's interest rates cut have and what could happen next
NPR talks with Stacey Vanek Smith, a reporter at Bloomberg, about the effect the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR talks with Stacey Vanek Smith, a reporter at Bloomberg, about the effect the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates could have.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.