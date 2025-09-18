What's the FCC's role in what stations broadcast?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former FCC chairperson Tom Wheeler about ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air after comments on the right's reaction to the killing of Charlie Kirk.
