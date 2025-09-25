© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today

Study finds left-wing political violence on the rise

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:43 AM MDT

A new study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies finds an increase in left-wing political violence.

Researchers write in The Atlantic that 2025 is the first time in more than 30 years that left-wing attacks outnumber attacks from the far right.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Daniel Byman, professor at Georgetown University in the School of Foreign Service and the Department of Government and the director of the Warfare, Irregular Threats, and Terrorism Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate