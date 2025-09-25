© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
What Trump’s overhaul of the H-1B visa program means

WBUR
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:09 AM MDT

Effective this week, President Trump has imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, sharply increasing costs for employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers. The administration claims the move is part of its larger effort to curb perceived third-party staffing and visa abuse, and to protect U.S. workers and jobs.

We ask MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about what this overhaul means for industries that rely on foreign workers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

