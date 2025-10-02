© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our oceans are becoming more acidic. Why does that matter?

WBUR
Published October 2, 2025

As more carbon dioxide from fossil fuel pollution enters the oceans, the water gets more acidic. Researchers in a new study note that the ocean has gotten 30 to 40% more acidic since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, about what increasing ocean acidification means for marine life and the future of the planet as a whole.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

