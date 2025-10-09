© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Democrats force vote to limit Trump war powers

Published October 9, 2025 at 10:10 AM MDT

We’ve been reporting on the questions surrounding President Trump’s use of military strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday night, Democratic lawmakers forced a vote in the Republican-led Senate on a war powers resolution to stop it. The effort fell short, but those senators say the vote showed evidence of new bipartisan support that could grow.

NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

