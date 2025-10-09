© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Letitia James, who prosecuted Trump in N.Y., is indicted on one count of bank fraud

By Carrie Johnson,
Scott Detrow
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:09 PM MDT

The Attorney General in New York has been indicted on a bank fraud charge after President Trump urged the Justice Department to prosecute her.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
