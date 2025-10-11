What Uvalde's new school looks like, three years after tragedy
Texas Public Radio's Camille Phillips reports from Uvalde, where a new school built with security upgrades opens three years after the Robb Elementary shooting.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Texas Public Radio's Camille Phillips reports from Uvalde, where a new school built with security upgrades opens three years after the Robb Elementary shooting.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.