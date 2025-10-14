Locals step up to serve visitors to Acadia National Park during government shutdown
Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor fared through a peak weekend for tourism with the park open, but many facilities inside it unstaffed.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor fared through a peak weekend for tourism with the park open, but many facilities inside it unstaffed.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.