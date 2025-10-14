Morning news brief
People in Israel and Gaza are waking up to very different realities after two years of war, Trump returns to the U.S. after Middle East victory lap, many fear ICE's tactics are growing more violent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
People in Israel and Gaza are waking up to very different realities after two years of war, Trump returns to the U.S. after Middle East victory lap, many fear ICE's tactics are growing more violent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.