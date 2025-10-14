© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
'We see a future': Two women in Gaza reflect on the ceasefire and what comes next

By Leila Fadel
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:47 AM MDT

With the skies quiet after two years of war, two women in Gaza talk about grief, survival and what hope looks like in this fragile moment.

