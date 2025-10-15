Nevada’s groundwater crisis offers lessons for the Mountain West, study finds

The Nature Conservancy analyzed data from more than 6,000 wells across Nevada and found that nearly 4 in 10 are losing water, threatening springs, wetlands, and wildlife habitats.

Researchers point to groundwater pumping as the main culprit, whether the water is pumped for farms, cities or industry. But climate change, rapid development , and population growth are compounding the strain.

“We already do see places where spring flows are declining or where wetlands are drying up,” said Laurel Saito, the Nature Conservancy’s water strategy director in Nevada and the study’s lead author. “How to resolve that is a real challenge.”

The report outlines several strategies that could help stabilize groundwater levels and provide a roadmap for neighboring Mountain West states. Among them: better well monitoring, smarter water management, and stronger policies to limit overuse.

Saito said the clock is ticking. Once groundwater drops too low, some ecosystems may never recover.