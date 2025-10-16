© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Green sea turtles no longer endangered as global population rebounds

By Hosts
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT

Once endangered, the global green sea turtle population is rebounding, according to a new report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate