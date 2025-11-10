© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho

The cruise industry is rebounding after pandemic slump

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:51 AM MST
Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

After a rocky period during the pandemic, business is booming for the cruise industry. New data out from AAA projects a record 21.7 million Americans will embark on a cruise in 2026.

For a look at how the industry turned around bad fortune during the pandemic and the state of the industry now, host Don Gonyea speaks to Richard Tribou, an editor with the Orlando Sentinel, where he covers the cruise industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate