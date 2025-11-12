© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho

U.S. troops ramp their presence in Central and South America as President Maduro mobilizes forces

By Carrie Kahn
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:35 PM MST

Venezuela continues to prepare its military in response to increasing regional presence of U.S. military in the region.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate