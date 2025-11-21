© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Zelenskyy suggests that Ukraine's relationship with U.S. is at risk over peace deal

By Joanna Kakissis
Published November 21, 2025 at 2:48 PM MST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country must choose between "dignity" and U.S. support as peace deal deadline looms.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate