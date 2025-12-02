© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio

Walmart leaving the New York Stock Exchange for NASDAQ in rebranding effort

By Maria Aspan
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:44 AM MST

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, wants to be more of a tech company. So it's leaving the New York Stock Exchange and joining the NASDAQ.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate