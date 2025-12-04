© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio

Trump administration begins immigration crackdown in New Orleans

By Martin Kaste
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:32 AM MST

Federal immigration agents launched an enforcement operation in New Orleans on Wednesday that they say is aimed at criminals who are in the country illegally.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
See stories by Martin Kaste

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate