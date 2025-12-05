FIFA to announce matchups for 2026 World Cup Friday
Soccer fans will learn Friday where their country will be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The draw for the largest-ever tournament will take place in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Soccer fans will learn Friday where their country will be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The draw for the largest-ever tournament will take place in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.