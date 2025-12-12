Following his release, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyer shares what's next for the case
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with one of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyers about his client's release from ICE custody and what lies ahead.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with one of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyers about his client's release from ICE custody and what lies ahead.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.