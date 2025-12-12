© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Old divides in a new Syria

By Emily Feng
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:33 PM MST

One year after the ousting of the Assad regime, some of the first Syrian revolutionaries return to their homes and try to start their lives again. But new divisions and old animosities still fester.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
