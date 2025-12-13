Japan is under a megaquake watch. What does this mean?
Japan is learning what life is life under a megaquake watch. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Richard Allen, director of the Berkeley Seismology Lab, about what it means.
Copyright 2025 NPR
