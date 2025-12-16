How to spot signs of holiday heart trouble
There's lots of data to show cardiac troubles spike during holidays amid the mix of merrymaking, travel and stress. But there are ways to spot the signs of trouble before it's too late.
There's lots of data to show cardiac troubles spike during holidays amid the mix of merrymaking, travel and stress. But there are ways to spot the signs of trouble before it's too late.
