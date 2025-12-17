© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
FCC chair is grilled by Senate Democrats

By David Folkenflik
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:14 PM MST

Democratic lawmakers confronted Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr at a hearing Wednesday, arguing that he was attempting to intimidate reporters and networks.

