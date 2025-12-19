© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio

Why some Bitcoin mining companies are ditching cryptocurrency for AI

By Stephan Bisaha,
Darian Woods
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:46 AM MST

Some Bitcoin mining companies are turning away from cryptocurrency and embracing artificial intelligence. NPR's "The Indicator" podcast explains why.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Stephan Bisaha
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate