It was a rough year for nightclubs
A number of promenant nightclubs and music venues closed across the country in 2025, part of an ongoing trend driven by high rents, decreasing alcohol consumption and monopolization.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A number of promenant nightclubs and music venues closed across the country in 2025, part of an ongoing trend driven by high rents, decreasing alcohol consumption and monopolization.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.