Trump confirms U.S. military strike on dock in Venezuela
President Trump confirmed a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan dock he claims was used by drug smugglers, prompting questions about the size and scope of the U.S. mission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump confirmed a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan dock he claims was used by drug smugglers, prompting questions about the size and scope of the U.S. mission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.