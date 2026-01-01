Former U.S. ambassador to China discusses the relationship between the two countries
NPR's A Martinez speaks to Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to China, about the current state of relations between the U.S. and China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks to Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to China, about the current state of relations between the U.S. and China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.