In transcript of closed-door testimony, Jack Smith defends his prosecutions of Trump
The House Oversight Committee has released the transcript and video of a private deposition by former special counsel Jack Smith in December.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The House Oversight Committee has released the transcript and video of a private deposition by former special counsel Jack Smith in December.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.