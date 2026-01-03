© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New year brings new cuts to federal food aid in more than a dozen states

By Maayan Schechter,
Daniel Estrin
Published January 3, 2026 at 6:02 AM MST

Backed by the Trump administration, more than a dozen states are moving to ban candy and snack foods from SNAP food assistance programs in 2026.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Saturday
Maayan Schechter
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate