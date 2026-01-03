New year brings new cuts to federal food aid in more than a dozen states
Backed by the Trump administration, more than a dozen states are moving to ban candy and snack foods from SNAP food assistance programs in 2026.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Backed by the Trump administration, more than a dozen states are moving to ban candy and snack foods from SNAP food assistance programs in 2026.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.