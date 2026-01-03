© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Venezuela's government rejects U.S. claims as Caracas shows loyalty to Maduro

By Carrie Kahn,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published January 3, 2026 at 3:20 PM MST

Venezuela's state media condemns the capture of President Nicolás Maduro as pro-government rallies and armed civilian patrols emerge in Caracas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate