© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Week in politics: Putting the Venezuela attack in historical context

By Daniel Estrin,
Ron Elving
Published January 3, 2026 at 6:02 AM MST

The attack is part of a long history of U.S. intervention in the region. NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins NPR's Daniel Estrin to discuss.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Saturday
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate