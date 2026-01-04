© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A year after the LA fires, finding the sounds that make a home

By Zacharie Sergenian
Published January 4, 2026 at 3:43 PM MST

A personal essay about the silence after the Los Angeles fires and what it means to hear music again, by 18 year old Zacharie Sergenian for NPR member station KCRW.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Zacharie Sergenian

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate