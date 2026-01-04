A year after the LA fires, finding the sounds that make a home
A personal essay about the silence after the Los Angeles fires and what it means to hear music again, by 18 year old Zacharie Sergenian for NPR member station KCRW.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A personal essay about the silence after the Los Angeles fires and what it means to hear music again, by 18 year old Zacharie Sergenian for NPR member station KCRW.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.