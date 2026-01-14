© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Trump's 'America First' is upending the world order

By Greg Myre
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:54 PM MST

President Trump is dismantling the global system the U.S. built in the 20th century. Foreign policy experts say he wants a world that looks more like the 19th century.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate