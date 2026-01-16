As focus shifts to denaturalization, what protections do foreign-born Americans have?
The Trump administration is looking to expand efforts to strip naturalized Americans of their citizenship. An immigration attorney weighs in.
The Trump administration is looking to expand efforts to strip naturalized Americans of their citizenship. An immigration attorney weighs in.
