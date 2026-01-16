Woman remembers the age-defying love she shared with her husband
A woman who was married to a man twice her age remembers their relationship, and the important question she asked him when they spoke to StoryCorps 20 years ago.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A woman who was married to a man twice her age remembers their relationship, and the important question she asked him when they spoke to StoryCorps 20 years ago.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.