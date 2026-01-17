How one high school teacher inspires his students to help others
A high school teacher gives his students projects that offer opportunities to help others. He finds these projects generate a lot of enthusiasm in the classroom.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A high school teacher gives his students projects that offer opportunities to help others. He finds these projects generate a lot of enthusiasm in the classroom.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.