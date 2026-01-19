© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least 39 dead in Spain train collision

By Miguel Macias
Published January 19, 2026 at 4:48 AM MST

At least 39 people were killed in a high-speed train collision in southern Spain Sunday, police said. Efforts to recover the bodies are continuing, and the death toll is likely to rise.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Miguel Macias

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate