© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Everybody Loses' chronicles the rise of America's sports betting boom

By A Martínez
Published January 19, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST

NPR's A Martinez speaks with journalist and author Danny Funt about his new book, "Everybody Loses: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate