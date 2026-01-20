© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Tuneless Choir was created for those who want to 'sing without being judged'

By Hosts
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:50 AM MST

Tone-deaf? Can't carry a tune? There's a choir just for you. The Tuneless Choir was made for people who want to sing like no one is listening.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate