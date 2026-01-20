The Tuneless Choir was created for those who want to 'sing without being judged'
Tone-deaf? Can't carry a tune? There's a choir just for you. The Tuneless Choir was made for people who want to sing like no one is listening.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Tone-deaf? Can't carry a tune? There's a choir just for you. The Tuneless Choir was made for people who want to sing like no one is listening.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.