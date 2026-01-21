Trump delivers highly awaited speech at World Economic Forum
President Trump delivers a highly anticipated speech in Davos, Switzerland, amid major splits with allies over his plans to take over the Danish territory of Greenland.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump delivers a highly anticipated speech in Davos, Switzerland, amid major splits with allies over his plans to take over the Danish territory of Greenland.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.