2 months in, how are Australia's age restrictions for social media working?
As more countries look to follow Australia's lead and introduce social media bans for children, we ask whether Australia's legislation is working.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As more countries look to follow Australia's lead and introduce social media bans for children, we ask whether Australia's legislation is working.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.