© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 months in, how are Australia's age restrictions for social media working?

NPR | By Kristina Kukolja
Published February 6, 2026 at 2:19 PM MST

As more countries look to follow Australia's lead and introduce social media bans for children, we ask whether Australia's legislation is working.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Kristina Kukolja

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate