The quest to make weather warnings universal
People in poor countries often get little or no warning about floods, storms and other deadly weather. Local efforts and international money are changing that, and saving lives.
Copyright 2026 NPR
People in poor countries often get little or no warning about floods, storms and other deadly weather. Local efforts and international money are changing that, and saving lives.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.