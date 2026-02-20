In thrilling comeback, U.S. women take home Olympic hockey gold over Canada
The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team took gold Thursday, beating Canada in a thrilling overtime final at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
